To the editor:
What are small town papers good for other than a bit of ol' fashioned neighborly mudslinging. The people love mudslinging, and The Conway Daily Sun always gives the people what they want!
I honestly appreciate Mr. Shuff, a worthy foe in a world of pusillanimous chumps. Mr. Shuff, or should I say, hot-air steam engine chuff, is the little train that puffed and puffed but could not land a punch. You tell us you've got three family members in mental decline, and so I accept your diagnosis that I, too, must suffer from an early onset of Alzheimer's.
For the record, I was not a teacher, but a professor of politics and philosophy; not a very good one at that, and fortunately I retired before corrupting too many Trump youth, who probably do not attend college anyways, nor believe in science, or knowledge as such.
But I do thank you for raising your hand and pointing out that it was not just stupid and gullible white people, but that, for example, 12 percent of Blacks and 30 percent of Asians also voted for Trump. Because I am almost always right and nearly never wrong, embrace yourself for a rare admission of fault. I stand corrected: a few stupid and gullible Blacks, Asians, Latinos, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders, gays, queers, gender fluid fairies, Samoans, hobbits and Finns also voted for Trump.
And I say, this motley assemblage of fools is even more stupider and gullibler than the stupid and gullible white people previously mentioned. Thank you, Mr. Shuff, your point is duly noted. Class dismissed. But before you go drink keg beer, remember, it is very important to think critically and just because Trump tells you the world is flat and millions believe him, does not make it so. Questions?
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
