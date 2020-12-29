To the editor:
Thank you, Mr. Marvel, for your wonderful article describing Christmas during the Civil War. What a great perspective to help us consider our own circumstances and cause us to be thankful and have hope. Also, love the Longfellow.
Well done, and Happy New Year.
Peter Provencher
Leland, N.C.
