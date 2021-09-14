To the editor:
On Sept. 24, the Trans-New England Mountain Bike race will be held on the mountain bike trails off Hurricane Mountain Road and Cranmore.
The trails will be closed during the race, between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. Specific trails that will be used for the race (and will be closed to the public) include Hurricane, Redtail, Knights, Kandagnar, Charlies, Lower Flank and Pinball.
Any questions, please reach out to transnewengland@gmail.com.
Peter Ostroski
Intervale
