To the editor:
Normally, I do not make personal comments to letter writers, but Quddus Snyder has crossed a line in the sand when he refers to someone who has lost a spelling bee to a "retard." Might I remind Quddus that the "retards" he so disgustingly refers to are some of the kindest, most honest, happy, trustworthy, love bugs, special and beautiful people that God ever created.
Your totally disrespectful reference makes me sick. My wife worked with many of your referenced "retards" in the John Fuller School for decades, and it's good thing you are not within arm's length of her reach. And I, as a practicing pharmacist in this community for close to 50 years have interacted with these beautiful "retards," and they made my day. Ask anyone working at the Center of Hope. It seems your college gave you a Ph.D. in ignorance, rudeness, stupidity and also how to embarrass yourself and family by dropping your drawers in public.
Quddus obviously has also had a poor education in religion, the above not withstanding, when he states that Trump supporters "finally realize you worshiped a golden calf instead of Christ the Lord." I am sure this numb nut Quddus did not see that record numbers of Christian Hispanics and Christians in general who voted for Trump. Quddus, you'd better not go to South Florida or the Texas border and start spouting this BS or you might not make it home.
And lastly to Hans: I love you, buddy, and have known you for decades, but the USA already qualifies as a "banana republic" after our debt and obligations surpassed 100 percent of GDP quite a while ago. Mainstream fake news media just changed the definition after we qualified just to save face. Our only savior is that the "King Dollar" is the reserve currency of the world for now, but as I write, is being challenged by China and Russia, which have gold reserves (real money) that put the USA to shame.
Peter Hill
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.