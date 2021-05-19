To the editor:
Why does the Federal Reserve indoctrinate us to think “a little inflation is good?” My question is why wouldn’t a rational person want the opposite?
Wouldn’t you want everything you purchase with your hard earned money to go down a little every year and increase your buying power and savings?
The reality that the Fed does not want you to know is that declining prices are not due to economic contraction but due to increased productivity.
Unfortunately, workers have not been rewarded for their productivity that has increased by 250 percent since 1971. Those of us over 60 may remember Nixon defaulting on USD obligations due in gold that year. We and the rest of the world have been living with fiat currency backed by nothing ever since.
Folks, your hourly wages have gone down by the secret thief of inflation so much that one dollar in 1971 is is equivalent today to $6.54 (a 554 percent decrease in purchasing power) and you wonder why almost every household is a two-worker family today. So much for the nuclear family, destroyed by inflation.
Inflation is strictly a monetary phenomenon of printing too much money that chases too few goods. Joe Biden would have us believe that he can increase spending by trillions and tax our rich to pay for everything in his American jobs plan and in a recent speech declared that the last five Fed presidents agree with his policy.
Question, Mr. President, how did you confer with Paul Volker and William Miller both, of whom are dead? A seance perhaps? Other than Volker, any Fed chairman/woman whose lips are moving are lying to the American public.
If anyone believes that you can tax the already overtaxed rich and cover all the spending this administration proposes in addition to current debt, I have a bridge to sell you but it is in need of some infrastructure repair. Only 5 percent of the multi-trillion infrastructure bill is slated for real infrastructure. But do not worry, this administration just changed the definition of “infrastructure” to suit their needs.
The Fed has been systematically destroying our currency since 1913 and now would have you believe their latest lie, MMT, and we can print our way out of our problem. M-2 money supply is up over 20 trillion in the last year alone. Fiat currency has thousands of years of history with a perfect 100 percent record of failure. The Woke is trying to destroy history, blind to the history that will destroy all the Marxists/socialists when fiat money is no longer accepted by the holders of our debt.
Could someone please explain to me why every other congressional legislative department other than the Fed has exclusive congressional oversight but the Fed is an entity to itself. Just try to audit the Fed — ask Rand Paul.
President Reagan in 1978 once said about inflation. “Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber, and as deadly as a hitman.”
Peter Hill
North Conway
