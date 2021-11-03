To the editor:
With the progressive left pulling the strings on POTUS, any sound monetary policy is totally out the window.
Ninety years of Keynesian policies are now close to the end with accelerating inflation and an economy that is stalling. To add to that we have millions of illegals pouring unimpeded across our non-border, a crippled supply chain, exploding trade deficit, people unwilling to work, multi-billions of equipment left behind in the blundered Afghanistan withdrawal, and an administration willing to cripple the oil and gas industry for green crap we will have to purchase from China.
Oh, I forgot the multi-trillions of debt and a quadrillion in derivatives but there is nothing to worry about there, folks. All modern economists have been prostituted by the universities and the state and only view economics through fuzzy mathematics, massaged statistics, and modern monetary theory while totally ignoring the human factor.
With the current shortages of goods and the rapid increase in inflation consumers tend to get rid of their depreciating fiat currency and begin to stockpile goods thus driving prices even higher. I personally experienced this phenomena in the late ’70s/early ’80s when Fed Chair Paul Volker raised short term rates to 20 percent in order to break inflation and save the dollar. That remedy is totally off the table now with the amount of debt involved as interest would consume all taxes collected.
The dire consequences of failing fiat currencies worldwide is being ignored by all governments. History shows that when economies decline and currencies fail it often leads to war.
Folks, hold on to your wallets, 401(K)s and real assets as this spend-crazy progressive left is coming after your money and assets. Look no further than the idiocy of “taxing unrealized capital gains” and it makes no difference if it is just the billionaires as this type of money grab will collapse the entire stock and credit markets affecting everyone.
The moral compass of our economy is already broken and the financial part is not far behind.
Peter Hill
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.