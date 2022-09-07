To the editor:
Enthusiastic thanks to Sen. Jeb Bradley for his earlier vote to protect N.H. waters with HB 1454, a common-sense and science-based bill to keep groundwater, rivers, lakes and coastal waters safe from poorly sited new landfills.
The bill had overwhelming bipartisan support in the N.H. House and Senate, but the governor vetoed it in June. Our legislators can still pass this critical reform legislation by voting to override that veto on Sept. 15. Right now, N.H. has only a "one size fits all" 200-foot setback between new landfills and surface waters, an outdated and dangerous regulation.
The Environmental Protection Agency tells us that all landfills leak eventually. Installation and material failures occur along with accidents and spills over time. These incidents can all release leachate (“garbage juice”) into soil and water. In southern N.H. and across the nation communities are struggling with long-term environmental and public health damage and spending millions of dollars attempting to restore waters contaminated with the solvents, metals, PFAS and other toxins found it leachate.
HB 1454 is a pivotal opportunity to protect our water and avoid creating costly new cleanup sites. It requires an inexpensive test to ensure new landfills are built where the underlying gravel and bedrock are safe. Note that the Dept. of Environmental Services calculated in 2011 that 86 percent of N.H. has soils that are safe for landfilling.
People and businesses in the valley, and visitors who treasure their vacation and recreation experiences and bolster our economy all depend on clean water. Sen. Bradley, as our District 3 representative, please protect N.H. waters by voting again to override the veto and enact HB 1454.
Peter Doucette, Mountain Sense Guides
Majka Burhardt, Legado
Jackson
