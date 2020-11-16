To the editor:
There are times within the cycle of our human history, when, as the old people in our Slavic ghetto used to say, “The world stands on its head!”
It is a time of sickness, plague and conflict when people act crazy but are scared. They don’t understand what is going on in their every day life. People want everything to stay as it was before they cannot do what they want.
Some want to go back by following the village idiot, saying, “I know the way!”
Yet, others do not understand why their family members, friends and neighbors follow the person they used to mock and tolerate as harmless.
At the beginning of the chaos, some elders try to calm fears and allay concerns by introducing sanity into the situation. Unfortunately, fear begets mob mentality, camps armed with lies and false promises that result in war. Sanity is overwhelmed, destroyed and replaced with a new reality.
The elders in the Slavic ghetto who escaped the madness of the last cycle passed this advice: “When times are good, don’t stop or look behind: bad times are following! Keep living! Take care of your name, honor, and family, which is not just blood. If you live a life worth fighting for, bad times won’t catch you, overwhelm and defeat you!”
Peter Don Konics
Conway
