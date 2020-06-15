To the editor:
While I agree with hyperbole Tom (McLaughlin) that the mask issue has become political, it was not the Democrats who made this political.
In fact, your man in White House has made it political from the beginning. Wearing a mask is not infringing on anyone’s First Amendment rights. It is called common sense. I will leave it for others to decide whether you have common sense. Here are some facts. All on tape, by the way.
Your MAGA friend in the White House has acted slow, poorly and basically told the states they were on their own. The simple fact that he is not wearing a mask is a message to MAGA supporters to resist. That is political. When Rand Paul had the virus, he went swimming in the congressional pool without caring whom he infected, I found that political and he is a former doctor. Your issue is that wearing a mask fogs up your glasses. Oh, poor baby. I find wearing my mask with glasses a small inconvenience in order to stop the spread of this virus.
My 89-year-old father is in the at-risk category. Every time we go for a walk, he wears a mask, to protect himself and anyone else that he comes into contact with. He protects those people like yourself who refuse to wear a mask.
Here’s a suggestion for you. Perhaps there is a scientist who has come up with an electronic windshield wiper. You could put them on your glasses. There would be a button you could turn on and viola instantly it wipes off the fog on your glasses.
Peter C. Murray
Tamworth
