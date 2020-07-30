To the editor:
As a resident of Conway and a former health education teacher, I am a proponent of wearing either a paper or cloth mask for the prevention of unnecessary transition of COVID-19.
By personal observation, academic knowledge and experience, it does appear that people in this community are lacking some critical information.
First, airborne transmission from person-to-person over long distances is highly unlikely. The remedy is to observe social distancing of at least 6 feet. This implies that even without a mask, airborne transmission is not likely.
How does a mask protect people from COVID-19? “A surgical mask is a loose-fitting disposable mask that protects the wearer’s nose and mouth from contact with droplets, splashes and sprays that may contain microbes. A surgical mask also filters out large particles in the air. Surgical masks may protect others by reducing exposure to the saliva and respiratory secretions of the mask wearer.”
This implies a very close proximity.
Thus a “surgical mask” only protects against droplets particularly when someone is coughing or sneezing. A surgical mask is permeable to the COVID-19 virus and any other virus for that matter. Thus, in very close proximity even with a mask, COVID-19 might spread.
From Molly Walker, associate editor of MedPage Today: “Assuming that SARS-CoV-2 has a similar size, surgical masks are unlikely to effectively filter this virus.”
The size and concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 in aerosols generated during coughing are unknown.
Also, people in the community are not the “mask police.” Quite frankly, it is not their jurisdiction.
Paul T. Klenk
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.