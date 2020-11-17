To the editor:
I find the recent article by Jon Burroughs very biased, incomplete and untruthful. He states the expansion of presidential powers began with Richard Nixon and continued with Donald Trump.
I guess he believes none of the seven intervening presidents exceeded their constitutional powers. He has overlooked FDR’s many programs in the 1930s, which the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional. FDR thus decided to pack the court by adding several new justices. Thankfully the people objected.
He also is unaware of the current Senate Democrats plan to add justices to the court in 2021, if they gain control, to overrule the three conservative justices legally appointed by Trump and approved by the Senate. That’s the real threat to our Constitution.
He obviously didn’t mention the DACA Program put in place by Obama without Congressional approval.
Most believe this presidential fiat is unconstitutional. He doesn’t mention the many pardons by Bill Clinton which are questionable.
Lastly, he incorrectly seems to believe the federal agencies are a separate and distinct part (the unconstitutional fourth) of the federal government, in addition to the constitutional three; namely Congress, executive branch, and the courts. The federal agencies are part of the executive branch and thus subject to the control of the president. He has every constitutional right to direct and run these agencies in agreement with his policies.
Paul Rigazio
Madison
