To the editor:
Until we have an effective, widely distributed COVID-19 vaccine, it is not time to reopen the schools. To do so is to condemn some of the children, some of the members of their family and some of the teachers and their families to disability or death.
Most schools only have one or two janitors. To expect them to thoroughly disinfect the schools from one day to the next is utterly unrealistic. Moreover, children have immature judgment, which limits their capacity to overcome their emotional and hormonal drives. To expect them to wear their masks and maintain social distancing is also unrealistic.
The opportunity to interact in person or play sports should not outweigh their safety. To say that not attending school will permanently damage our children is to ignore the fact that this virus can do far worse to them.
Patricia Lovejoy
Madison
