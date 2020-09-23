To the editor:
I found the column, regarding spending prioritization in Daily Sun Sept. 17 by Democratic candidates quite misleading. Responsible candidates are focusing on economic recovery. Sales, income and capital gains taxes could further hurt small businesses and wage earners.
As stated in the column “the average person’s income has dropped so precipitously” therefore promising not to tax, what is left of these incomes is exactly the right direction to head in for economic recovery. How would taking home less money help anybody?
I beg to differ, again, on the “no taxes mantra perpetuating a divisive issue.” It doesn’t perpetuate (a negative connotation), it preserves and protects our way of life. When choosing where to live, open a business, work, etc. this is our New Hampshire advantage.
Raising the minimum wage, during COVID-19? The Mount Washington Valley has thrived over the past few years (pre-COVID). Business owners are reporting record sales. As it should be, this market has driven up wages, available jobs, business expansions to where people are making more, now, than ever before. The paper is full of available positions advertising such as $500 sign on, $16/hour, $25/ hour etc.
I have yet to meet an employer who would shy away from offering insurance if it is fiscally able to do so. Having a government mandate that they do will again have detrimental affects.
Housing is a complex issue. The state has made changes in the past 12 years around landlord/tenant laws that work against the goal of more rental housing.
To date, New Hampshire has permanently lost approximately 280 businesses during lockdown. These new and increased taxes stand to create more job loss. Can we really afford to lose more?
Nicole Nordlund
Candidate for State Rep.District 3
Madison
