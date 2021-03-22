To the editor:
I have seen and heard many people getting upset because Dr. Seuss is being canceled. Well, I have some good news for them, he’s not canceled, and if they had looked into the situation they would have understood that.
But, this little thing called the Scarecrow Fallacy convinced them otherwise. This fallacy is very persuasive despite its false roots. By misrepresenting the other side they can claim that their opponents are radical, and support unsupportable things.
If the person who hears this does some research they will learn that the information is false, but because humans are flawed creatures and are susceptible to confirmation bias they believe it. When we see something that reinforces our personal belief that the other side is “bad” then we are less likely to double check those facts, which gives the Scarecrow Fallacy more power and makes the person dislike the other side more.
So was Dr. Seuss canceled? No, six of his books will stop being printed. This is not because a bunch of radicals were calling for him to be canceled but because the publishing company believed that the underlying racist imagery in the books should not be given to children who do not yet have the capacity to filter what they see or understand that these old ideas are wrong.
The only way to combat the Scarecrow Fallacy is for everyone to double check what they are reading or hearing, especially if it is emotionally provocative or reinforces an existing bias. It is impossible for two sides to work together if they are working with different information. That is why it is so important to look out for this fallacy that works to further divide this country and stop us from reaching our potential together.
Nicole Lockhard
Intervale
