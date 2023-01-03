Last month, N.H. House Majority Leader Jason Osborne submitted legislation for smart, common-sense cannabis legalization with four of his Republican and three Democratic house colleagues (including House Minority Leader Matthew Wilhelm), as well as one Republican senator and two Democratic senators as original co-sponsors.
Many other legislators from across the political spectrum have subsequently signed on as co-sponsors. According to the website: nhcannabis.org, nearly 50 Republican, Democratic and Libertarian candidates for office last November endorsed full cannabis legalization, with another roughly 100 who will be published on the website later this month. Note that UNH conducted a poll last April showing 74 percent public support across the state.
This legislation was crafted by a broad coalition of legalization advocacy groups who have been working on this issue for several years, including NH Cannabis Association, ACLU-NH, Americans for Prosperity, Marijuana Policy Project, NH Cannabis Party and Prime ATC.
Features include: legalize possession for personal use and home cultivation, and extending the 8.5 percent rooms and meals tax to include cannabis sales to support property tax relief, education, pension funds, substance abuse prevention, distressed farmers, veterans, impacted communities, municipalities with at least one licensed cannabis retailer and public safety agencies for hiring and training.
Also included are low application and license fees, wiping out criminal records for past cannabis offenses, allowing transitioning current medical dispensaries to adult-use and to be able to accept out-of-state medical cards, and exclusive opportunity for all N.H. residents with no artificial cap on licenses.
Remarkably, the lead sponsor of this bill, House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, “hates” the bill on his belief that legal cannabis as an agricultural crop should be no more overseen by government supervision and regulation than “tomatoes.”
However, as a practical legal matter, he understands that at least while cannabis remains illegal under federal law as a dangerous narcotic, some regulatory oversight on the state’s part is mandated in order to protect our program from federal prosecution. Just as when the hemp variety of cannabis was legalized federally in 2018 and much of the suffocating regulatory framework was lifted, N.H. policymakers will want to ensure that unnecessary regulation and restrictions are lifted as soon as possible to keep a level playing field for all N.H. residents.
Sen. Keith Murphy (R-Manchester) is steadfastly opposed to any cap on the number of licenses available to N.H. residents but also understands that we may be obliged to briefly postpone that goal to assure an orderly rollout and avoid the market chaos experienced by other states that moved too quickly on this, largely due to the fact their legalization programs prohibited interstate commerce resulting in oversupply, market pricing below the cost of production, and diversion of excess goods to illegal markets.
Sen. Donovan Fenton (D-Keene) is “all in” for common-sense cannabis legalization and believes as do many of his colleagues that this upcoming session of the N.H. Legislature represents the most favorable for passage of smart cannabis legalization this year.
Bear in mind that this legislation is in a preliminary draft stage, and comments and suggestions from all stakeholders and the general public are welcome and encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.