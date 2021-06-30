To the editor:
Rick Conte's letter "Trump acquitted twice, Clinton disbarred" reminded me of this observation by the late great George Carlin: "Just cause you got the monkey off your back doesn't mean the circus has left town."
I miss George Carlin. Good riddance to Trump.
Mike Rice
South Wellfleet, Mass.
