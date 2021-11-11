To the editor:
Can we please dispense with treating accusations of voter fraud with the same casualness as a politician promising tax cuts, and social programs as Steve Steiner did in the Saturday, Oct. 30, edition of The Conway Daily Sun?
Turning such serious accusations into a standard talking point without showing your work elevates one to the status of conspiratorial ring leader more in line with the likes of Ron Watkins or Alex Jones than a hard-working American wanting to serve and improve the lives of their fellow citizens.
Voicing unsupported claims of voter fraud from a position of regard and authority, as Mr. Steiner did, only serves to divide and polarize our community, but I suspect Mr. Steiner is well aware of that.
Mike Morin
Glen
