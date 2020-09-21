To the editor:
The letter from Dick Devens in which he says he agrees with a previous letter from Marshall Davis about the behavior of our so-called president and how Trump is better equipped to handle the economy. I, too, hear about the economy doing great!
One only has to look at how much interest people who are trying to put money in a local savings bank to see how low a rate is offered. Even in online banks that are supposed to offer a better rate, only have a miserable 0.90 percent and that is offered by CITI. It is the highest offer in the listing I looked at.
The stock market is staying almost level but is always on the brink of going down. If it is doing so good, how come savings accounts offer such low returns?
There is a good indication that the economy is in shambles and the pandemic is not the cause of this situation.
Mike Bureau
Merrimack
