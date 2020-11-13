To the editor:
I am a lifelong resident of this wonderful Mount Washington Valley we are blessed to live in.
I have always had great respect and admiration for Dot Seybold and her expertise at retail development. Her apparent thoughtfulness of layout, asthetics, marketing and profitability is matched by few.
This past weekend, the Settlers Green (of which she is the top manager) annual promotion of the “Bring a friend” Shopping Weekend(s) yet again took place.
The arrogance, irresponsibility and greed in not canceling this promoted event is a true testament of the absolute fist to the face of all residents of this area.
Promoting hordes of out-of-state people to come here in this pandemic, of which the surge of infection rate was announced in the beginning of this COVID-19 outbreak, is simply deplorable.
Michele Mead
Conway
