To the editor:
Being an independent voter, I have been quite amused with the escapades this election year, especially the public mooning by Quddus Snyder, Ph.D. at a recent Trump event. Mr. Snyder’s activism regarding love, acceptance and equality are noble, but it is hard to take him with any seriousness after this revolting display. Sometimes a single event can define you for a lifetime. In this case it seems as though Mr. Snyder will always be known as “Mooner Man.”
While I support dissenting views, I do not see how displaying a sun-deprived rear-end and slapping it repeatedly in public within the view of women and children will somehow convince me that I should join the ranks for Biden/Harris. If anything, you are repelling me.
In an Aug. 18, 2018, apology letter to the Daily Sun, Mr. Snyder states, “I am a hot head, and this I own entirely, owing mainly to a character defect I inherited from my dear Uncle Bill. I am also ignorant and juvenile, owing mainly to a rockclimbing addiction and two decades of having my head buried in political philosophy…”
Interestingly, he diverts responsibility for his “hot head” to his Uncle Bill and somehow doesn’t take responsibility for his own actions. It still does not seem that he has yet pulled his head full of “political philosophy” out of his sun-deprived rear-end. Perhaps this time Mr. Snyder could make a public apology and not blame his actions on his Uncle Bill, President Trump, Aristotle or John Rawls, and set aside the textbook theories on how the world operates and join the rest of us in “Real-LifeVille.”
Mr. Snyder was a college professor, and he should be setting a higher standard. Having known his late parents, two of the kindest and most giving people I have ever known, I can only imagine that they are turning in their graves. This is the kind of antic I would expect from a 13-year-old teenager with a group of his friends on a dare. Mr. Snyder, please grow up, stop acting “ignorant and juvenile” (your own words) and start acting like a 42-year-old adult with a Ph.D., and I may start to think about taking you seriously!
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
