To the editor:
In my last letter, I erred while researching case law and misquoted a case. Theodore Bosen, purportedly a lawyer, came out swinging in his letter stating that I was “playing lawyer.” Nevertheless, I am amused that he was irritated with my “ramblings.” You are entitled to your opinion; it doesn’t bother me. Nevertheless, I have seen hundreds of mistakes in pleadings from “lawyers,” we all make honest mistakes.
Working late, I inadvertently switched the legal citation for Schloendorff v. Soc’y of N.Y. Hosp. 211 N.Y. 125, 105 N.E. 92 (1914), which is the case for the applicable quote. Some research for the previous letter also came from Cooley on Torts and the Union Pacific case. My error was not meant to mislead the reader.
I could infer from Bosen’s letter that he believes we should all be subjected to forced mRNA jabs (aka COVID vaccines) against our will, by pharmaceutical companies that cannot be held liable for injury or death.
Nonetheless, the pharmaceutical exemption from liability was not available in 1905 when Jacobson was decided. Mr. Bosen, perhaps the Jacobson case is “inapposite” when one considers that the mRNA jab is not a vaccine by definition, dissimilar to the smallpox vaccination. The CDC defines a vaccine as, “A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease.” Conversely, the mRNA COVID jab does not fit that description.
I appreciate Mr. Bosen’s legal advice that the case cited was “inapposite” but patronizingly stated that I should “start by looking up that word.” Nonetheless, I have used “that word” against opposing counsel on numerous occasions when the citation was “inapposite.” Anyway, thanks for the legal lesson Mr. Bosen, it was enlightening.
Since the law is more of an art than a science, rarely do we see unanimous decisions from appellate courts, so one or more of those judges purportedly viewed the law through their political lens or perhaps just viewed the case law differently.
There is a joke that lawyers practice law because they are doing just that, “practicing.” The multitude of interactions I have had with opposing counsel has taught me that many lawyers, like Bosen, are egotistical with patronizing attitudes towards others, especially non-lawyers. Perhaps Bisson is really just “practicing.”
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.