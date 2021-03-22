To the editor:
A number of recent letters from conservative writers claim only 9 percent of the COVID-19 relief bill is for COVID relief, and one implies that we citizens are only receiving that amount. The former claim is a brazen misrepresentation, the latter is just wrong.
Even a simple perusal of the basics of the bill would easily demonstrate the stimulus payments to individuals ($420 billion) far exceed the 9 percent claim, as this is roughly 22 percent of the total $1.9 trillion bill.
If you look at just the $265 billion that goes specifically to COVID testing, treatments, vaccines, distribution, PPE, etc., that’s roughly 8.5 percent of the bill’s total. To claim that this is the only COVID relief in the bill is simply ludicrous. This claim appears to have come from a few Republican members of Congress who have been throwing the 9 percent figure around. It is clearly not an accurate depiction of the bill. It is, after all, a COVID relief bill.
In addition to the aforementioned payments to individuals, there is also $350 billion going towards extended unemployment benefits and $130 billion for reopening schools safely. That brings the total between just those items and the direct payments to 55 percent of the total bill.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which has been critical of the bill, states that $312 billion of the total “is spent on long-standing policy priorities that are not directly related to the current crisis.” This equals roughly 16 percent of the bill, so almost 85 percent is directly related to the current crisis.
As you can plainly see, claims that only 9 percent of the bill is for COVID relief are completely untrue. Seventy percent of Americans supported the bill, which is what’s really driving conservatives crazy, as they can’t generate that level of support for anything.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
