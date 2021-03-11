To the editor:
Thanks to Peter Hill for his recent letter, which included no name calling, demonization or dehumanization. For those who don’t understand the difference, characterizing someone’s actions or behaviors, or pointing out lies they are repeating or perpetuating is not name-calling or attacking an individual.
As I stated in my last letter, I didn’t select the positive examples because I agreed with them, but because of how they were written. I applaud Peter’s letter for the same reason, as this allows for intelligent discussion.
Peter’s right that the Democrats will struggle in midterm elections, but not for the reasons he claims. It’s simply what happens historically, with very few exceptions, and experts have varying opinions why.
The site Peter used as a reference, however, leaves a lot to be desired in terms of factual content.
Mediabiasfactcheck.com rates the site (justfactsdaily.com) as midway between right-center and right bias, with a mixed rating for factual reporting (a three on a six-point scale). Meanwhile, The New York Times is rated as left-center bias, with a high rating for factual reporting (a five out of six).
The “facts” Peter cited from justfactsdaily.com about the Capitol riots are a good example of why the site receives a poor factual rating, as all three are false. Those claims are that “an FBI affidavit, videos of the riot, and the publications of an Antifa leader arrested for his role in the riot” disprove the NYT claim that there’s no evidence of Antifa involvement in the Capitol siege.
There have been a couple debunked claims of FBI affidavits purporting to support claims of Antifa involvement. One stemmed from a man who told his family he was dressing up like an Antifa member. The other was a video of an agitator named Kevin Sullivan who not only isn’t an Antifa member, he was asked to leave Antifa meetings because he did not represent their movement.
I share Peter’s concern about silencing people, which both political extremes are doing far too often, and with the power that resides in some of the big internet companies. It’s a very slippery slope when anyone has the power to silence others.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
