To the editor:
A few important things ultra-right wingers like Joseph Dorsett and Bill Catalucci don’t understand.
Repeating a lie doesn’t make it true, and it will be called out. Yes, it’s obnoxious that they and their ilk keep repeating the same lies. Most people would stop after being proven wrong, but they just wait a bit and then hit repeat.
The 2016 election proved the danger of lies going unchallenged, as people believed nonsense they saw on Facebook, fact-challenged Internet sites, and cable TV infotainers because they didn’t seek out the facts. It’s a battle against ignorance, stupidity, and deceit being perpetrated by the right.
The rest of us didn’t join a cult, so unlike Trump supporters, when the facts show someone made a mistake, we acknowledge it, even if we voted for that person. Biden will justifiably take heat for the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but it should be in a thoughtful way that leads to improvements in the future.
How did the bad information the intelligence agencies and the military leaders that were telling Biden the Afghan army could hold up for a few months on their own get developed? Everyone knew it would be a mess, but none of the “experts” told Biden to expect anything like what unfolded. None of these letter-writers have said they supported staying in Afghanistan, in an expensive no-win situation, but of course they don’t give Biden any credit for taking the necessary steps to get us out.
It’s the facts that matter, the person the facts relate to is irrelevant. If people let the facts guide them, there will be less partisanship, as there will be more common ground for discussion.
Unfortunately, many of these people just want to scream support of their candidate and hatred of his opponent, regardless of the facts.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
