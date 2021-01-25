To the editor:
Michael Knudsen included some false items in his letter that appeared in the Jan. 21 issue of the Sun.
The correspondent (Jade Sacker) that he listed as being from NPR is not associated with NPR at all, or CNN, or any of the other networks right wingers have been claiming on social media; she's a freelance photojournalist (source Snopes.com). John Sullivan, the man Knudsen refers to as an "Antifa leader" is a right-wing provocateur who was kicked out of several BLM groups who figured out he was trying to infiltrate their groups (source Snopes.com). When you hear him screaming in exultation that they did it, and they were going to "burn this s$&% down," it's because he’s with the Trump supporters, neo-Nazis, and fascists that were trying to tear down democracy.
As for Knudsen's claims that left wingers were disguised as Trump supporters and leading the insurrection, this has not been reported by any responsible news agency. It’s yet another in the flood of lies perpetrated by the right, primarily on social media, infotainers like Hannity, and alt-right networks like OAN and NewsMax. Fox News has also repeated some of these lies.
The following from Reuters disproves these claims.
"Social media users have been sharing content online that suggests those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were Antifa, not Trump supporters. Many have been using compilations of pictures as purported evidence, but examination of these images shows they do not support this claim. Meanwhile, the FBI has said there is ‘no indication at this time’ that Antifa had played a role in the mob that stormed the Capitol."
Facts matter. What a relief it was to watch the first press conference of Biden's administration and hear the respectful, open, honest dialogue, and a repeated acknowledgment that facts matter.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
