To the editor:
Elizabeth Kelsea’s letter of Sept. 17, while not proving my hypothesis that if we stick to facts there would be less partisanship, certainly proved that without them we won’t be able to open a dialogue.
While her attempt to attribute words to me I’ve never said (about the wickedness of people’s ways that disagree with me) was absurd, she clearly misses the point of including facts.
It’s not about getting people to all think alike, it’s about getting them to make informed, thoughtful decisions based on facts, not misinformation and lies, even if it requires a little research.
Letters like hers, devoid of facts, research or thought, are pointless.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
