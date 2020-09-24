To the editor:
Mark Hounsell recently stated, “The mere thought of Harris ever being in the White House is most disconcerting to me.” Disconcerting means unsettling, so extremely disconcerting means extremely unsettling. Fear or not, it makes no sense.
I will point out, however, I did not state he was afraid of Harris because she’s a Black, female prosecutor, as Mark claimed. I simply stated what she is, and juxtaposed that against the immoral president and the supposed evangelist vice president that supports him 100 percent.
In Mark’s first letter he referred to “fibbing leftists” while expressing support for Trump/Pence. If veracity is your criteria, there’s no comparison there for anyone who has fact checked the people involved.
The same is true of Mark’s claim about totalitarianism, which is only coming from Trump.
In Mark’s follow-up letter he refers to Harris, Sanders and Pelosi as “communists,” which is untrue and a conservative dog whistle used to foment fear.
Mark also tries to belittle the Democrats for not being able to find meaningful political debate. Are the horrific statements and actions of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell invisible to you, Mark? Trump can’t speak to anyone but toadies, more evidence of which came from his embarrassing recent town hall with undecided voters. No rational comparison puts the parties on equal footing in this arena.
I find Mark’s ability to look past Trump and find value in his sycophant Pence remarkable. Almost everything Trump does flies in the face of Pence’s supposed beliefs. How does being a spineless jellyfish for the worst, most immoral president in U.S. history qualify as a positive?
I hope Peter Hill wrote his last letter before the Republican-led Senate investigation confirmed Trump’s treasonous actions with Russia in the last election, as there are sometimes significant delays between submission and printing.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
