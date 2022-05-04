Letter-writer Harriet Borgerhoff still doesn’t get it. Trump Derangement Syndrome is what she and the other Trump sycophants that repeat his lies suffer from.
Just like with the term Fake News, Trump tried to take something created by someone else and twist it around to mean the exact opposite. It’s yet another example of how people under his spell can’t see the truth.
Of course, I mentioned Trump in my last letter Harriet, I was responding to the lies you and other Trump cult members repeated in previous letters.
Readers will notice that Harriet’s response pivots to Biden, just like Trump pivoted to the Clintons to try to shift attention away from his many transgressions, instead of trying to support the aforementioned lies with facts. This is what Trump and his supporters do; ignore the facts, hope other people won’t notice, and attack others to try to shift attention to them.
I’m not a Democrat, Harriet, I’m a supporter of democracy. Trump is the greatest threat to American democracy since the Cold War, and the constant parroting of his lies is still dangerous.
Due to the threat the Trumpican party poses to American democracy, and the shameful selling of their soul to Trump, I will vote Democrat until it becomes the Republican party again, with leaders that pose sensible policies, reject bigotry and authoritarianism, and honor the Constitution. Trump is not capable of that, so they cannot become a viable party again until they move on from him and the likes of DeSantis, Cruz, Jordan and Abbott.
I wonder how you feel about the current destruction of the Republic and the Democratic Process that the Biden Administration has wrought? There doesn't seem to be a law or statute they aren't willing to ignore or sidestep or an Executive Order signed in their goal of "fundamentally transforming America".
And then there are the current failing economic and energy policies. But hey, what's the problem with almost double-digit inflation, gas at $4.25/ gallon, the predicted food shortages, and millions of undocumented, untreated, illegal aliens flooding across our border?
Yup, things are great! Let's go, Brandon!
