I want to thank everyone who participated in the primary on Sept. 13. To me, nothing is more important than our ability to vote for someone freely and openly. As many of you know, we had a tie for one of the three positions in the Republican House of Representatives’ race.
Interestingly, not asking for a recount to decide if the counting was accurate surprised quite a few people, so I thought I’d take a moment to explain my position.
I consider myself and Mark Hounsell gentlemen, and as such, we both stood and watched town Clerk Louise Inkell and her staff count the ballots and recheck their tabulations to ensure they had done everything they could to be accurate.
Once it was confirmed that there was a tie, Mark and I laughed a little bit and joked about flipping a coin on the spot to determine the winner. People have asked how I would feel had Mr. Hounsell won. I can tell you my answer would have been one word: “comfortable.”
You see, Mark and I have known each other for 40 years, we have served on many boards together, and although we don’t always vote the same, I can tell you we know enough about each other that we know each will do the best we can for the people here in Conway.
What is very concerning to me is the participation in our voting system on Sept. 13, particularly in the Republican Party. By nature, Republicans typically do not want to be involved in government. Republicans want a smaller government, and for the most part, we want to be left alone, which is why we do not turn out at the polls.
But sitting home and not participating in your constitutional right as an American citizen to vote is the worst thing you can do if you want a smaller government and to be left alone. Nov. 8, 2022, is the only day left this year that you can make a difference in your state and country. If you are a Republican, please mark your calendars and make sure you vote.
