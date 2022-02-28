Bartlett has been a tourist destination for more than 100 years. What is happening now with the advent short-term rentals has revolutionized our housing market. Currently, any residence in Bartlett can be used for overnight rentals. At the public hearing before the Bartlett Zoning Board, it was stated that there are approximately 400 STRs currently in town.
For those of us who’ve chosen to live and raise our families here, having our neighborhoods interspersed with essentially short-term motels is not what we want as a community to raise our families. STRs are changing our neighborhoods, with essentially “for profit” hotels interspersed amongst residential neighborhoods.
Our properties have escalated in value, but that escalation has priced out locals from purchasing homes. This isn’t healthy for our community. Investors and those who can afford more than one home currently have carte blanche to turn any Bartlett home they choose into a very profitable STR, and use our neighborhoods to increase their return on investment. And they are willing to pay well above market value to acquire their investments.
The proposed amendment seeks to limit STRs to commercially zoned districts only. Many STRs are being purchased and run as an income producing business. That is what commercial zoning is for.
In the meantime, perhaps compromise legislation can be created: a sunset clause to allow current STRs to operate until the property changes hands; re-zoning of certain areas to allow STR; perhaps rezone some of the condo developments; allow properties to only produce a certain amount of income, similar to what Freedom is proposing to allow STRs to only earn a specified amount — possibly averaging the yearly residential tax bill.
