To the editor:
My last letter generated dozens and dozens of responses. Thank you. One request stood out. It was for a clearer and more simple reason to become a vegan.
On the Village Vegan Facebook page and its associated website, I often get bogged down in details, you know, where the devil is. So, I looked closely at that, and produced this.
Think about this a moment if you will:
1. Imagine there is a something, a thing you absolutely need to stay alive and there are only two methods to obtain it.
2. If you choose method A, you will live, but others will suffer and die.
3. If you choose method B, you will live, and nobody else will suffer and die.
Do you choose method A or method B?
Congratulations, you now understand veganism!
That’s about as simple an explanation as I can craft except to say, paraphrasing God, "Just treat others, as you wish to be treated.''
For much more on this topic, and the ideology of veganism, simply Google: "The Village Vegan, Michael Corthell."
Michael Corthell
The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
(1) comment
You forgot to mention the part about Option B requiring a lifetime of terrible food and imitation "meat".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.