To the editor:
It is not just the Capitol building, the people's house, being attacked during session, it is Republican politicians' and Republican poll workers' houses being attacked by armed Trump supporters.
Not only the Republican governor of New Hampshire but also his brother have had their houses and families confronted by armed Trump cult followers.
Republican officials in states that Trump lost find their families and homes being threatened.
Donald Trump has been partnered with Vladimir Putin since the Miss Teen Universe pageant held in Russia hosted by Trump.
Trump bragged about how he could enter the teen's dressing rooms and have his way.
What do my Republican friends that support Trump need for proof that Trump is a con?
Michael Callis
(in isolation in) Eaton
