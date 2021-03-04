To the editor:
I want to begin by thanking everyone for their kind words in support of my campaign.
I would like to focus on my skills and experience, outlining how they will support and benefit the Freedom community. I am a business leader with a diverse background in operations, manufacturing and human resources which span more than three decades.
Over the years, I managed multimillion-dollar budgets, including plant expansions, equipment acquisitions including sales, mergers and acquisitions and all the legal aspects involved with regulations surrounding publicly traded companies.
I have also used these skills to serve and support non-profit boards. As a board member and officer, I took my fiduciary and legal responsibilities very seriously. On the Freedom Beach Club board, we work as stewards of the land. In addition to financial and legal risk management we also work to manage the waterfront, land erosion and our impact on the property.
My job as selectman, if you honor me with your vote, is to support the people. I will use my life experiences and garnered skills to work with the volunteer boards and the employees of the town to make sure that we are carrying out the duties and responsibilities to you, the people of Freedom.
Melissa Florio
Freedom
