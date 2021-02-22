To the editor:
I am writing to speak to the Town of Freedom voter. My name is Melissa Florio and I am running for the one open Freedom voter selectman position this year. I feel strongly that together we will work to preserve our town and our community; simultaneously positioning ourselves to take on the challenges of today and the future.
Over the last week, I had the privilege of organizing the Chaos and Kindness program. The nominations submitted captured the many people in our town who silently go about their days making an impact on others’ lives and contributing to our community. They truly are Freedom’s treasures and they epitomize everything about our wonderful town.
Whenever possible I work to be part of the town and support our incredible organizations any way that I can from the Freedom Village Store, to our library, beginning the community Halloween candy program, membership with the Community Club, volunteering as a Girl Scout troop leader, and serving on various boards such as the Freedom Beach Club and others in the Mount Washington Valley.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, campaigning looks different this year. I want to ensure your safety and the safety of every member in our amazing town. Therefore, I will be making myself available via a series of Zoom meetings.
It is my hope that you will join one of the scheduled times to get to know me better, learn about my family and our time in the town, my expertise in business and how it applies to local, state and federal regulations, and the issues that I feel are important to our town.
However, I believe the true goal of these meet-and-greets, is that I get to meet you, hear from you, and learn about what are your issues and concerns. The first meeting is this coming Wednesday, Feb. 24 at noon.
Join the Zoom meeting at zoom.us/j/93174849257. Please call me at (603) 493.3325 to obtain the passcode or just to talk.
Thank you for your time and I hope you consider voting for me.
Vote March 9 or via absentee ballot.
Melissa Florio
Freedom
