To the editor:
In almost two years as a volunteer on the Tamworth Recycling Project, I’ve learned more about my trash than I ever knew when I lived where my trash was picked up curb-side.
1) Hauling fees — it costs $306 to haul one load of waste to its destination. So it’s smart to pack as much as possible in one load, and a baler which compresses loads of metal or plastic is a smart investment.
2) Tipping fees — At this time, solid waste carries the highest tipping fees. A load of glass or metal or plastic has a lower tipping fee.
3) Cost avoidance — if we compress more plastic bottles, for example, into one load we pay less per bottle for that haul. That’s cost avoidance. If we dump a load of plastic bottles for recycling, it costs much less than dumping it into the landfill as solid waste. That’s cost avoidance.
So, the article in Saturday’s Sun about recycling as a cost-saving, perhaps even a revenue-generating component of transfer station management is of great interest.
For many reasons, we tend to think of our transfer stations last when it comes to investing for the future. This may be penny-wise, but it is most definitely pound-foolish.
I can’t pretend this is simple — we all know that the markets for recycled materials have been most rocky. But as you throw things “away,” into the trash, remember, our landfills are reaching capacity. There really is no “away.”
Maureen Diamond
Tamworth
