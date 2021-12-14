To the editor:
As a property owner in North Conway, I am furious to see the money collected not being used for local resources that will help benefit the town in more positive ways.
As my family and I are considering moving permanently to North Conway to raise our kids, I have witnessed reckless spending of late and it appalls me that others are not furious as I am. For example: spending $50,000 on a list to determine the STRs in the area is sickening and robbery of the taxpayers' money. How many people would have preferred to see this money go to our schools for another teachers' salary raise or a school music program or fine arts program or even a robotics program?
The same list was generated for a fraction of the cost and was more accurate by others. So why was all of this money spent? Did the town obtain three estimates or just impulsively spend $50,000?
The town is looking at re-evaluating all properties in town to raise our assessed values and capitalize on this increased market. Legally, they do not need to do this for three more years but they are insisting on doing this now because they are in an economic pinch and bind with their reckless spending and legal fees. That means everyone’s taxes will be raised when there is no need to do this for three more years.
What I ask is that the people of this community don’t act emotionally — use logic and reason to decipher if you agree with all of this spending or if you would prefer to see the tax money generated go towards more local resources. The town is heading towards bankruptcy and it’s because of these poor decisions.
Don’t let this happen! Voice your concerns. Don’t stay quiet because you’re going to regret not speaking up and questioning these people who are pushing an agenda and not looking at your best interests.
Matt Collard
Plymouth, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.