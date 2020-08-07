To the editor:
“There are many ways to say I love you. There are many ways to say I care about you...” — Mr Rogers.
One way I have chosen is to put up a rainbow flag and a Black Lives Matter sign at my house to show that I will try to work to build what Martin Luther King called the Beloved Community: his prescription for a healthy society as explained by The King Center:
“Dr. King’s Beloved Community is a global vision in which all people can share in the wealth of the earth. In the Beloved Community, poverty, hunger and homelessness will not be tolerated because international standards of human decency will not allow it. Racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood.”
I simply want to lend my one person’s strength to the effort to help bend, as Dr. King said, “the long arc of history towards justice.”
Mary Timberlake
Eaton
