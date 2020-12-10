To the editor:
I pick up the Sun and hope that there will be a letter from the merry, mischievous Quddus Snyder.
I pick up the Sun the next day and hope that there is a response to him from one of his opponents. Their letters give me an even heartier chuckle than his own letter because it’s so clear that Dr. Snyder has gotten under their skin.
I don’t know whether Dr. Snyder’s letter-writing is more than sport to him, but I it is great entertainment with my afternoon cuppa. Keep those letters coming, one and all.
Mary Tabeling
Madison
