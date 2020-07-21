To the editor:
As many people know, studies and statistics can be manipulated to prove multiple sides of any debate.
Let’s talk facts. So far 143,000 Americans have died from this virus: 598,000 people worldwide have died.
A letter-writer wants to open schools and subject students, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, teachers, custodians, volunteers, administrators and para professionals to this dangerous virus?
Also, think about social distancing. We will need to reduce class size and hire more teachers to teach these students who should be 6-feet apart.
I don’t know what the answer is but repeat after me......”598,000 people have died from COVID-19”.
That is more than one death a minute for a whole year!
Mary Kohnke
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.