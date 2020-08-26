To the editor:
Before anyone votes for the Biden-Harris ticket, and by implication their energy policies, I think they should stop to consider California. Hundreds of thousands of people are experiencing rolling blackouts precisely because of energy policies that favor solar and wind power exclusively, and have either directly or indirectly failed to consider some basic facts.
These are: 1) Electricity cannot be stored in quantities needed to power our lives. It is generated to exactly match demand. Every second of the day power stations are directed to startup, increase, decrease, idle or shutdown based on demand. 2) The capacity factors for wind and solar are around 35 percent. Translated: The wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine 65 percent of the time. This means that for every installed megawatt of wind and solar there must be a megawatt of installed traditional power. Solar or wind is never a guaranteed source that can be started on demand. These facts have combined in the “perfect storm” to cause the California blackouts.
California has so heavily subsidized wind and solar that traditional power plants cannot compete. They have also actively discouraged other forms of clean energy like natural gas, hydro and nuclear. What happens during a heat wave when wind and solar are not available and there are no backup “traditional” power sources? Blackouts. Any plan that ignores or actively discourages natural gas or nuclear will not work.
Biden and Harris are advocating the same policies as California. We all want a clean environment but their energy plan will not work. Natural gas is the reason U.S. emissions are plummeting. Nuclear has none. New England is actively moving in the direction of California. Think of a 20 degree-below-zero, weeklong cold snap and rolling blackouts simultaneously. A disaster.
Mark Sketchley
Freedom
