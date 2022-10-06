To the editor:
If you support abortion, how may I ask, have you arrived at your position? What is your principle and norm for moral conduct? Consider the following.
First, I don’t think anyone who supports abortion believes in their heart that it is murder. To think otherwise is too horrific to contemplate. Yet they are deceived. They must abandon God as their basis for moral conduct. They must jettison 2000 years of Western ethical thinking.
In the Judeo-Christian worldview, which is the basis of western civilization, abortion has always been considered morally wrong. The God who took on human flesh in the womb of the virgin Mary, surely considers abortion to be murder. There is no way around it, despite any specious argument. God commands: “thou shall not murder.” Even in the case of rape or incest, God reminds us that evil is not overcome with evil, but with good.
As Dostoevsky said, “If there is no God, everything is permissible.” If God is abandoned, your ethical system must then be based on some degree of autonomy from God, which is of course your position — “my body my choice.” You have aligned yourself with the principle of the French Revolution: “No God, no master.” That view has further serious implications for society.
I invite you to self examination. Every generation has its moral blinders. It is the nature of humanity to justify their moral shortcomings. The same subterfuge was employed to justify slavery. They called it “popular sovereignty.” The slave owners had all the power. They just voted to enslave another human being. No Black man held this view.
“(We) came to the world in the usual way (Harry Chapin).” How have “we” come to believe one human over another.
Mark Sketchley
Freedom
