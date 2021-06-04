To the editor:
You can not offend a dead man. Andrew Jackson is not offended in the least that on May 18, 2021, a majority of the voters of Jackson passed judgment on the way he conducted his affairs 200 years ago.
I make no defense on behalf of this former president except to offer this. Save but one, no woman or man who has ever walked upon this good earth did so mistake free. Granted, certain mistakes committed by some have been extremely wicked, resulting in great evils. No argument from me that President Jackson’s campaign to forcefully remove Native Americans from the Southeast to designated Indian territories in the West was a wicked act of ethnic cleansing (genocide).
Naming and renaming cities and towns is a common human operating procedure. It happens quite often. A sample of such changes include New Amsterdam-New York (1644); Constantinople-Istanbul (circa 1930); Tsaritsyn-Stalingrad (1925); Stalingrad-Volograd (1961); Pequawket-Conway (1765); New Madbury-Adams-Jackson (1829) and now Jackson-Jackson (2021). Naming and renaming cities is a political expression. The last example is a weak political statement that is judgmental in purpose, conscience-cleansing, quite insignificant and forgettable as time passes.
I am left wondering: What if the proponents of this effort to rename Jackson pressed the issue all the way and purge Jackson’s memory from the town all together? If they pressed to change the name to something like Crockett after legendary frontiersman, Davy Crockett, who at the time opposed his fellow Tennessean Andrew Jackson on Indian relocation? That would have been impressive.
Changing a town’s name is difficult and serious business. Jackson, in fact, failed to do so.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
