To the editor:
It is necessary to respond to Michael Kerins’ recent misrepresentation of my objections to the possibility of Kamala Harris ever becoming president.
First of all, contrary to Kerins’ words I never “expressed fear of Kamala Harris in the White House.”
As a Bible believing, redeemed child of God I have no fears. I have determined the leftist political leanings and agenda of Harris, Sanders, Pelosi and others such communists “disconcerting” enough to oppose the Biden/Harris ticket.
Another error by Kerins is his insinuation that my objections of Harris has something to do with her being a “Black female prosecutor.” That claim is hogwash.
The Democratics are finding meaningful political debate to be so very difficult that they have to resort to supporting nationwide acts of violence and discord to cloud the public’s perception of what is at stake in this election.
What is at stake is the future peace, freedom and prosperity of my grandchildren. I am not afraid. Far from it. I am determined to do what I can to provide the best for them.
At the risk or being falsely accused of being a misogynistic racist, I implore every evangelical voter to support Michael Pence over Kamala Harris.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
