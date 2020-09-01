To the editor:
Whoa! Apply some brake. Slow down. This mad rush toward so-called “progressive” radical liberal change needs to simmer. SELAH!
As a multi-generational native of Waumbek, I believe it is important to elect representatives to state government who will by respectful and supportive of New Hampshire’s political heritage.
This year, my endorsements go to Kenney, Bradley, Babson, Plache, Gilmore, Umberger, Buco, Woodcock, McConkey, Nordlund, Deshaies, Cordelli and Sununu.
My enthusiastic support goes to former Representative Norman Tregenza for the floterial district. Norm is consistent, trustworthy and dedicated to freedom. I am confident Norm Tregenza will do the right thing, not necessarily the political things.
Thanks to all the candidates, remember to vote and
Be blessed.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
