To the editor:
If we didn’t know where Town Manager Tom Holmes stood on the STR issue, we now know. Tom, did you forget the town was in court regarding STRs, and it was not about M&R tax?
Do you forget your Facebook exchange from early June 2021, where you stated, “both sides should rush to court ASAP to get a decision so we can move forward from a common place. Win or lose, let the chips fall where they may. Let's clear it up.” It’s clear now, but seemingly not to you.
Tom, are you ready to move forward on common ground or does your letter to the editor mean you do not accept the judge’s ruling?
The opinion of zoning was whether the use was commercial or residential for non-owner-occupied dwellings. The pro-STR advocates have said, and Superior Court Judge Ignatius agreed, that length of stay does not determine use. They are not saying anything about the M&R tax. Let’s set the record straight, M&R tax does not define a commercial/business use. As town manager, you should know that the state statute of the M&R tax clearly states that by paying the tax it does not change the residential use (78-A:4-a) and defines STR as a rental of a “residential unit” (78-A:3).
Mr. Holmes' opinion sure sounded like he does not accept the Superior Court judge’s ruling and is making an argument to continue to justify his fight. Why would the town need to budget, spend and waste taxpayer money on a legal battle that, had they done some basic research, they would see they had little to no chance to succeed?
Let’s hope he is not pushing to further waste taxpayers' dollars as Conway already has the highest tax rates vs neighboring towns and pays him a very attractive six figure salary, that is supported by the real estate tax base as well in part by the M&R tax he seems to be attacking. On top of that, the town of Conway is considering the need to close an elementary school and cannot establish affordable housing advocacy like many other tourist communities are doing.
The town had a weak argument from the start and as documented in the 2020 STR committee meeting minutes, was advised by Kudrick himself, that the definitions from the zoning did not support their interpretation. However, those definitions fell on deaf ears from a committee filled with mostly anti-STR advocates (3 neighbors of STRs in opposition, Chief Solomon who several times in public meetings would say the need to sue one person to get “their” ruling, Mr. Holmes, two selectmen, one Realtor and one STR operator). From your opinion to the formation of the STR committee, it sure seems like you had a personal agenda, similarly as other rank officials in town.
Mark Goodspeed
Naples, Fla.
