I can't believe that the U.S. is not doing anything to help those poor people in Ukraine. They are making it a political thing out of it and letting Putin destroy their homes and their lives.
It makes me wonder if that was us would we be getting the same treatment. Are we not all human beings? We were put on this earth to live and all that politicians are capable of is accepting wars and pollution and anything else that will line their pockets.
It is so sad to me that greed is taking over the world. I am 81 years young and maybe my grandfather was right that all the people in Washington are crooks. I have known quite a few in the state of N.H. that fit that list.
I was raised in Berlin and can't believe what has become of my hometown. I moved back here after 30 years thinking this is where I want to spend my senior years.
Some days I would like to be somewhere else but God led me here and I am trying to make the best of my life by being kind to my love ones and neighbors. I was put on this earth to respect it, take care of it and never lose hope.
I always have love, faith and know that I will always have hope but some days that is very hard to do when I see the condition of my hometown and the world. I hope that someone will agree with me and bless them and their love ones.
