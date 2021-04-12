To the editor:
I’m a native of Conway. I’ve worked in this tourist-driven valley my whole life and I reside in Kearsarge with my family.
People move here for its beauty and charm. Some embrace community and want to fit in while others look to change it, oftentimes to what they left behind. Realtors touting high property values, solicit your home to sell or rent. All crowding out our local workforce and first-time buyers and leaving property owners with increasing tax bills should you decide to keep the home you worked hard to own.
STRs are business enterprises that create incomes for STR owners, raise local taxes because of greater impacts to services in the community and have no place in residentially zoned areas in Conway.
I choose to live in a residentially zoned neighborhood where I can enjoy the peace and quiet of my home and my neighbors. I don’t want to live in a commercially zoned area where there is continuous noise, disruption and dumpsters.
Commercial STR businesses have moved into our neighborhood. We’ve lost wonderful neighbors in search of quieter towns. What were once quiet residential homes have become party houses occupied by strangers, increased traffic and overflowing dumpsters. If the STR regulations warrant article passes entire neighborhoods will become more densely populated and further reduce the quality of life and peaceful living enjoyment for remaining residents.
It has been suggested that if you’re anti STR in residentially zoned areas you are anti-tourism — false. I believe non-owner operated STRs are and should continue to be allowed in zoning districts where they are permitted use.
Vote no on Articles 2, 3, 6, 21 and 22. Unenforceable warrant articles and unlimited STR growth will change our quality of life forever. Remember the house next to you could become your worst nightmare.
Lynn Lyman
North Conway
