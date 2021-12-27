To the editor:
This is in response to a letter by Terri Consentino asking which would I choose as president, George Washington or Donald Trump? My response is, that's not the choice we were given.
I voted for Trump over Joe Biden because I believed Biden to be cognitively impaired due to his age and deeply corrupted by our most dangerous economic enemy, China, whereas Trump was not. Everything Biden's done in less than a year has proved me right. Those who voted for Biden probably agree because since Biden took office, not a single lefty who regularly contributes an opinion here has even mentioned Joe Biden. You all must have Trump derangement syndrome.
Besides, even if George Washington had risen from the grave and thrown his hat in the ring, I doubt he'd have been allowed to run. After all, he was a slave holder. Can you imagine the reaction of let's say, Brian Stelter of CNN? Or the "Squad" which currently runs the Democratic Party?
Repeat after me: Joe Biden is the president. The horrors we have experienced or are experiencing; Afghanistan, inflation, shortages, Delta and Omicron variants, metastasizing illegal immigration, smash and grabs, are all problems that can be laid at the feet of President Joe Biden.
The only good thing Biden has done has been to help elect a Republican governor in Virginia, and he's helping to return control of the House and Senate to Republican hands. Way to go, Joe George Washington Biden.
Louis King
Denmark, Maine
