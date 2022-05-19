In response to Mr. William Marvel: I’m happy to see you’re bringing down high school students in the newspaper again — you gave Grace Ruddy a run for her money.
I apologize that I have been taught how to research and debate topics I am passionate about, as well as the students behind me. This dress code has been implemented in not only several schools in New Hampshire, including Bow High School, but is a widespread policy across the United States.
If you watched the debate, you should have heard the number of students who agree with this new dress code, and finally feel comfortable at school. I understand this policy may make you uncomfortable, but it’s not affecting you, and those it is affecting could not be more grateful.
I am happy to let you know I will be attending a wonderful institution next year, Bowdoin College, which encourages me to express the same level of formality in college that I seek at the high school, which will be a lovely transition.
It is encouraging to move to a school that wants me to express myself and feel comfortable wearing and being who I want. It is truly unfortunate to see men still commenting on teenage girls bodies, but I guess it’s just the times we live in.
Mr. Marvel, I am disappointed in the way this town is heading, as well, in the hands of adults who believe “body shaming is bound to happen” and “military services” should be enacted after a well thought out researched presentation. It truly is a shame, isn’t it?
