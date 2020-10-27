To the editor:

One thing more I wish to say

As election day's

Not far away.

If you love America,

If you wish her well,

You MUST vote out

The President from hell!

His constant lies,

His "Me First" ways

Will down us all

For all our days!

We cannot accept

More of the same,

The U.S. has lost

Its respected name.

"Trumpers" have chosen

To ignore this mess,

A very sad thing,

Not thinking, I guess!

if Trump stays in power,

(Oh, heaven forbid)

The festering mess

Will soon blow its lid!

This dictator will know

He now has free reign,

To cheat and to lie

With utter disdain!

Honesty and truth

Will further be lost

Those disobeying

By him will be tossed!

What a horror show

For all would ensue,

If this scares you a bit,

You know what to do!

Vote him out, Vote him out

Let's be firm, Let's be clear,

We MUST crush this tyranny

Before the new year!

Linda Stetson McNall

North Conway 

