To the editor:
One thing more I wish to say
As election day's
Not far away.
If you love America,
If you wish her well,
You MUST vote out
The President from hell!
His constant lies,
His "Me First" ways
Will down us all
For all our days!
We cannot accept
More of the same,
The U.S. has lost
Its respected name.
"Trumpers" have chosen
To ignore this mess,
A very sad thing,
Not thinking, I guess!
if Trump stays in power,
(Oh, heaven forbid)
The festering mess
Will soon blow its lid!
This dictator will know
He now has free reign,
To cheat and to lie
With utter disdain!
Honesty and truth
Will further be lost
Those disobeying
By him will be tossed!
What a horror show
For all would ensue,
If this scares you a bit,
You know what to do!
Vote him out, Vote him out
Let's be firm, Let's be clear,
We MUST crush this tyranny
Before the new year!
Linda Stetson McNall
North Conway
